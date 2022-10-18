Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/11/22. The motion passed.

Approved: None.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Check #81315-81345.

Requisitions: Jail to Student Body for uniforms; to Fastenal for supplies; to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies; sheriff to 911 Custom for parts.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Expense Report for September, 2022.

Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees application for Katie Walter was reviewed again and discussed. The commission called Walter to appoint her to a one-year position on the board.

A call was put in to Jim Knox with Norris Quarries to discuss a rock concern. Also spoke to a resident of Hopkins Township regarding rock.

Rex Wallace, assessor and Kevin Hartman, appraiser, met with the commission to give them updates on the court case that has moved on to the State Board of Equalization.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #718 in Grant Township and a bridge on Road #33 in Lincoln Township.

Andy Macias and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, met with the commission and Engle to discuss upcoming bridge projects.

The commission reviewed the Nodaway Healthcare, LLC lease transfer agreement as presented by Tina Deiter for the lease transfer from Tiffany Health Care. A copy was sent to Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Centers to review.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident of Polk Township called to discuss fiber needs. A call was put in to Darren Farnan at United Fiber.

Marilyn Jenkins, Collector/Treasurer and Patton discussed potential budget adjustments for FY22. A review of the Northwest Child Advocacy Task Force funding was requested. A budget amendment hearing date will be sent at a later time.

A resident of Jefferson Township stopped in to discuss rock on a reconstruction road.

Walk met with Kim Mildward and Amy Dowis to review and submit the Reconnecting Communities grant documents.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/18/2022.