Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Commissioner Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/8/2020. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Accounts payable: Checks #77178-77220

Requisitions: CARES Act Funds to MTE for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance for Maryville Glass and Lock; Public Service Commission of the Evergy Missouri West.

City of Maryville Manager Greg McDanel gave a presentation of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project and its expected timeline and cost. McDanel stated that it will run around 12 million dollars utilizing a $10 million grant and should take 15-18 months. The project is projected to begin in January of 2021. Also in attendance were Rex Wallace, assessor, Tammy Carter, county human resources director and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

Carter spoke with the commission regarding some personnel issues.

Lynn Anderson, MoDOT, sent documents via email for Bridge #0085006, Project #123424 and Bridge #0456011, Project 126488, for review.

Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, reviewed the status of the Courthouse project Historical Preservation Grant. Mildward shared a proposal for Heartland Drone Company for a drone inspection. A discussion was held regarding the possibility of requesting additional funds to cover the drone proposal. An amendment request letter was drafted, signed and forwarded on to Allison Archambo, Preservation Planner & Grants Manager with the Grants, Recreation & Interpretation Program of the Missouri State Parks. Mildward also discussed the possibility of using CDBG funds on Bridge #0411018.

Chris Thompson, American Broadband, called in to inquire about a line near a bridge and whether it can be attached to a bridge.

Sharon Espey, White Cloud Township clerk, inquired about Enel-White Cloud Wind project assistance in paying a gravel bill. A call was put in to Tyler Brooks to discuss Hawk Road, who asked Espey to send the invoice on to him and he will look into it.

Sheriff Randy Strong gave departmental updates. Strong turned in an updated schedule of covered automobiles for 2021.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A message was left for Jim Knox with Norris Quarries. about CART rock A call was put in to Philip Auffert, trustee of Independence Township to discuss CART rock.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 10/15/2020.