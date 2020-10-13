Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces four individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
894 confirmed cases; 16 probable cases
104 active cases
796 released from isolation
40 total hospitalizations
3 current hospitalizations
10 deaths
The affected individuals include:
1 female between 10-19 years of age
1 female between 20-29 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 30-39 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
