Oakel B. Mayes, III, 67, Bolckow, died Friday, March 22, 2019.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial was Monday, March 25 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will be at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Joyce Luke Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Northwest Foundation, the School of Education, 800 University Drive, Maryville, MO 64468, or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.