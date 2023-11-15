Oak Pointe is presenting two sessions for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients.

The first is “Attitude for Gratitude” at 6 pm, Wednesday, November 15 at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 South Country Club Road, Maryville.

Brenda Gregg, dementia care specialist with the Alzhelmer’s Association, will present an uplifting discussion on finding the joy in caregiving as the holiday season approaches. RSVP to Stephanie Reed at maryvilleevents@ provisionliving.com or 660.696.3882.

The second is the Dementia Caregiver Support Group at 10 am, Friday, November 17 at the gathering space at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main S