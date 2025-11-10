Northwest Missouri State University’s Concert Band and Concert Choir will present a fall performance November 11.

The concert, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 pm in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

Dr. Debbie Brown, associate professor of music, directs the Concert Choir, and Dr. Max Gerhart, lecturer of music, directs the Concert Band. Both began their conducting roles this fall.

“I haven’t been a choir director for the last 10 years, so it’s really fun to be able to get back and work with these students,” Brown said. “They are just doing a super job, and they are working hard to get ready for our performance.”

The performance also provides an opportunity for students to practice teaching roles. Music education majors who are either in their last or second-to-last year of their degree have a chance to conduct a piece for the concert.

“They get this opportunity – a really valuable opportunity – to start from the very beginning and then conduct the band every week leading up to the concert,” Gerhart said. “That’s kind of the big, special thing about this concert.”

To open the performance, the Concert Band will perform pieces, including Adrian Sims’ “Starlight Adventures,” Frank Ticheli’s “Loch Lomond,” Frank Ticheli’s “Portrait of a Clown,” Frank Ticheli’s “Simple Gifts: Four Shaker Songs” and Quicy Hilliard’s “Dance of Fire.”

The Concert Choir will perform works, including a Torres Strait Island folk song, titled “Sesere Eeye,” arranged by Northwest alumni Greg Gilpin; Ruth Morris Gray’s “A Dream Within a Dream;” Maggie Furtak’s “I Don’t Sing;” John Trotta’s “Cantate Domino” and a traditional spiritual, “Hold On,” arranged by Victor C. Johnson.

Founded in 2021, the Concert Band features brass instruments, woodwinds, percussion and string bass. It performs music from a variety of time periods and styles, from historically significant works to new band compositions and premieres. Enrollment in the band is open to all Northwest students and residents of the community, and auditions are not required.

Concert Choir is an intergenerational ensemble. Conducted by faculty and students, the choir allows pre-service music teachers an opportunity to gain hands-on teaching experience before student teaching. It is open to all Northwest students and community members and does not require an audition.