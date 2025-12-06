Northwest Missouri State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts will host its winter art show and sale next month in conjunction with the Clay Club’s Empty Cups fundraiser.

The art show and sale, which features a variety of art pieces made by Northwest students, is 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, December 5, and 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, December 6, in the foyer of the Fire Arts Building, located south of the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

“There are few large-scale events that promote student-made art as a focus,” Anonda Martinez, Clay Club’s president, said. “The sale does this and has repeatedly shown to be an enjoyable and developmentally strengthening activity for students, staff and faculty and the community.”

The Empty Cups fundraiser, hosted by Northwest’s Clay Club, will take place from 11 am to 2 pm, Friday, December 5, on the second floor of the JW Jones Student Union. Visitors are invited to purchase handmade pottery and ceramic items, and half of the proceeds are donated to The Ministry Center and Northwest’s Bearcat Food Pantry.

Both events are free and open to the public.

“We want the community to see what we are doing, and we want our work to go back to the people that help and support us,” Martinez said.

The Clay Club is an organization for ceramics students at an intermediate or advanced level. Clay Club supports ceramics studio events at Northwest and co-curricular activities beyond campus, such as field trips to regional ceramics shows, artist studios and galleries and symposia and lectures. Clay Club also helps ceramics students with opportunities to sell their work to offset the costs of tuition and art materials.

For more information about Empty Cups or the art show and sale, contact Martinez at s539625@nwmissouri.edu.