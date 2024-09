The 15th Annual Missouri’s Great NW Winefest will be from 11:30 am to 7 pm, Saturday, September 21 at Griffith Park, Mound City. There will be artisans, live music, grape stomping, carriage rides, raffles, wineries, breweries, food vendors and more hosted by the NW MO Enterprise Facilitation.

Tickets available online at nwmef.org or at the door.