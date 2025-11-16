Northwest Missouri State University’s jazz ensembles are returning to the stage this month for an evening of music featuring multiple combinations.

The concert begins at 7 pm, Monday, November 17, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The performance is free and open to the public.

Northwest Professor of Music Dr. William Richardson conducts the ensembles, which will perform a variety of jazz styles, including swing, Latin and funk.

“We are excited to present the Northwest Studio Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble for our November concert,” Richardson said. “With music by Fred Sturm, Rick Stitzel, Matt Harris and Herbie Hancock, it promises to be an amazing evening of jazz music.”