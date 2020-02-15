The Northwest Technical School, located at 1515 South Munn, Maryville, shapes the future with career and technical

education offered to high school and adult students. Classes offered include agriculture, automotive technology, building trades technology, business technology, teaching professions, collision repair, culinary arts, health science technology and welding and fabrication.

NTS is an A+ approved post-secondary institution. It is accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Specific programs are articulated with area community colleges or four-year colleges for credit and advanced standing. Adult and community education is offered for life-long learning. “Our classes give students the opportunity to learn about

various tools and technologies that are not only applicable to the specific trade that they are learning about, but also transfer-

able into various industries,” Director Jeremy Ingraham said.

“Our students are very marketable to business and industry careers when done, along with getting credits to help them graduate from high school.”