Emergency dispatch services for the Northwest Regional Communications (NRC) Center began September 30.

The NRC is a result of an ongoing partnership between Nodaway County and the City of Maryville to provide consolidated public safety communications services for all of Nodaway County. The NRC is located in the newly constructed Maryville Public Safety Facility at 101 North Vine Street, Maryville.

The center will provide all call taking and dispatch services for the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Maryville Public Safety Department, Nodaway County

Ambulance and all Nodaway County fire and rescue districts. The NRC will also continue partnerships with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.

To reach the NRC in all non-emergency situations throughout Nodaway County, please call 660.562.3209. For all emergency situations, please continue to contact 9-1-1. The NRC includes upgraded Next Generation 9-1-1 technology aimed to improve public emergency communications services for wireless mobile devices.