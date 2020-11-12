All four bridge replacements on Route 46 west of Maryville have been completed and are open to all traffic. Contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the final two bridges located east of Route AB over White Cloud and Big Slough Creeks this afternoon ahead of schedule.

Crews reopened the Florida Creek and Stream bridges, located west of Route AB, in late October. All four bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

For more information visit the project webpage at: https://www.modot.org/route- 46-bridge-projects-west- maryville

