Reign Physical Therapy, located at 24007 Business Highway71, Maryville, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors November Business of the Month.

Owner Michael Gard graduated from Stanberry High and then studied at the University of Missouri, where he graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy in 2013. He and wife, Jamie, opened Reign in the summer of 2022. Since then, Reign has grown and expanded, becoming one of the area’s most respected treatment facilities.

According to its nomination, “Reign is providing quality healthcare to the area. Its staff is excellent – knowledgeable, committed and personable. Michael keeps the atmosphere engaging with his question of the week and great social media posts. Reign is also a huge supporter of local athletics. He treats the athletes and also promotes them with his leaderboards and sponsorships. The PT I got at Reign led to a full and quick recovery!.”

Reign is open weekdays from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The Reign’s staff is always ready to provide quality treatment for everything from sprains to surgeries.

