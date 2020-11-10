Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/3/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to OSCA/SHI for equipment; road and bridge to Highway Trailer Sales for equipment; sheriff to Wilmes Tire for tires and repair to Unit NC709; to Student Body for uniforms.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for October 2020; Clerk Fee Report for October 2020; road and bridge certificate for Government or Nonprofit Educational Organization Use for MFA Oil.

Accounts payable: Checks #77276-77278.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Northwest Workforce Development Board emails

The commission discussed an open appointment for the Mozingo Advisory Board. Todd Stagner’s seat expires this year and he would like to be considered for reappointment. Burns made a motion to appoint Stagner to another three-year term. All were in favor. An email was sent to Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, presented a bid advertisement for rebar. Sealed bids will need to be received at 11:30 December 1 in the office of the county clerk. Bids will be opened and reviewed by the commission at the date and time listed above in the office of the county commission. Ed Walker discussed the continued need for a trailer. The commission had reviewed submitted bids on June 25, 2020, but were not able to secure a trailer. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, for guidance. Schraeder advised that bids had already been sought, including a bid for a new trailer, so the requirement has been met. Ed Walker has located a trailer that fits the parameters after calls to Hiway Trailer Sales, BC Murphy Enterprises, LLC and Jim Hawk Truck and Trailer. A requisition to purchase a trailer from BC Murphy Enterprises, LLC was submitted and approved.

The commission signed the environmental review letters for Bridge #0411018 in Jackson Township through Community Development Block Grant.

The commission continued their call to Schraeder with questions on the process of putting the question of county form of government to a vote of Nodaway County residents. Schraeder answered questions regarding the process to the county should the vote go in favor of county form of government.

Larry Ecker called in regarding a bridge on Road #33 in Lincoln Township he would like the commission to look.

A call was put in to Geist Heating to look at two thermostats on the third floor of the Administration Center. Both thermostats were replaced.

A citizen from Polk Township called with questions on code enforcement. A call was put in to Eric Couts, Polk Township code enforcer, for clarification.

A Jackson Township citizen stopped in to inquire about the process of reconstructing a road near his property.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Lisa Nickerson, recorder of deeds, Rex Wallace, assessor, Ed Walker and Tammy Carter, human resources director, discussed the information gathered by Carter on insurance options. The group consensus of elected officials was to remain with Gallagher Benefit Services due to the pricing they had presented. Burns made a motion to continue with Gallagher. All were in favor. Insurance is an 85/15 split with the employee being responsible for 15 percent of the cost. Carter will touch base with Gallagher to line out the next step and to inquire whether new hires will need to complete the enrollment form. Jenkins presented the additional information to the group regarding the Health Savings Plan (HAS) through Nodaway Valley Bank (NVB). The commission decided to offer this plan for 2021 and move away from the FLEX Benefit plan. Jenkins will get the applications from NVB and touch base with all employees utilizing the FLEX program. The group then discussed no longer doing additional insurance deductions through payroll in 2021. Carter will contact all participants of these programs to inform them of the change. Information on these programs will still be made available to employees, but the county will not be involved if an employee decides to purchase a plan for themselves.

The commission agreed to open the CARES Act Funds for Small Business Grant process for a third round. This is open to any small business that has not yet applied for the CARES funds. The closing date for the small business grant applications will be November 25. Applications can be picked up at the office of the collector/treasurer or can be found on the county webpage.

Jenkins, Patton and the commission discussed changes that will be made to the budget for the 2021 cycle in regards to the 911 fund. Patton had sent out the budget worksheets in early October and requested that they be sent back in by November 13.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission put in a call to Dee O’Riley to set up a time for her to come in to discuss the transition and budget items for FY2021.

The commission inspected a bridge on Road #33 in Lincoln Township.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 11/10/2020. The motion passed.