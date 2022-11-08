Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/1/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Nodaway News Leader, Elkins-Swyers and Coenen Enterprises, LLC.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Fastenal for supplies; to Midway Ready Mix for concrete; to Viebrock for supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff vehicle list as of 10/01/2022.

Patton presented budget amendment information for FY2022 to the commission. Changes to intangible tax, commissary commissions, juvenile justice preservation and Northwest Child Advocacy Task Force (CAC) funds. Burns made a motion to accept the amended budget as presented. The motion passed Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. The commission discussed wrapping up FY22 and projects for FY23.

Engle gave updates on bridge projects. The commissioners and Patton signed, via DocuSign, for BRO-R074(63) for Bridge #0228013, BRO-R074(64) for Bridge #0295003 and BRO-B074(65) for Bridge #0741000.

Reviewed an email from DeAnn Davison, tourism director for City of Maryville, updating the commission on application submission for the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO.)

The commission signed a letter of support for the City of Maryville in regards to a Community Revitalization Grant through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Bridge #91 in White Cloud Township and Road #718 in Grant Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

State Representative Allen Andrews presented Rex Wallace, assessor, with an original signed House Bill 220 for the work he did for the taxing of wind farms.

Cox Health Lifeline representative Courtney Park called regarding possible funds through the county.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/8/2022.