Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendanceWalker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/29/2020. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoice to Maryville Chamber through CARES funds; Authorization to perform elevator inspections;

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Council Report for September 2020; MOPERM Insurance updates

Along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, the commission reviewed the preliminary report on Bridge #411 for Jackson Township. A call was put in to Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates to discuss. A call was put in to Worth County regarding trading softmatch for BRO funds. They will discuss and get back to the commission.

An email was received from Macias for BRO-B061 (62) in Jackson Township. A letter to Chris Redline, district engineer with MoDOT was reviewed and signed.

Rex Wallace, assessor and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, spoke with the commission regarding employee’s time should a county employee be out due to COVID.

Jenkins discussed the remaining funds for the CARES Act. A call was put in to the Maryville Chamber of Commerce to request an invoice for the Shop Small Uniquely Nodaway campaign. The commission and Jenkins discussed the option of opening the funds back up for a third round for small businesses in Nodaway County. Also discussed getting an advertisement for bid for audit for both 2019 fiscal year and the CARES Act funds. Patton will put the bid advertisement together and get it to the paper and on the website.

Jenkins reported upcoming tax collection status to the commission. A call was put in to Maryville Glass and Lock for a status update on the drop box. They plan to install the box on Wednesday, November 4. The box is intended to be installed on the southwest corner of the building, near the set of doors that faces the Courthouse.

The commission signed letters to the companies that submitted Statements of Qualifications for the Preservation Consulting Professional Services. On October 22, 2020, the commission had voted to use Strata Architecture and Preservation for this phase.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch.

The commission inspected a tube on Road #203 in Independence Township.

Burns made a motion for commission to adjourn until 11/5/2020.