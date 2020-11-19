Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/12/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: payroll register, accounts payable checks #77479-77504, requisitions: sheriff to Wilmes Tire, Melinda Patton to MTE for main server battery backup, road and bridge to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, and Gray Oil for diesel fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Surency Vision rate increase; Regional Council of Governments invoice for historic preservation, Sheriff Inmate Report, MoDOT replacement bridges on Highway 46 completion.

Bryan Sobotka, Jackson Township Fire District, made a request for CARES funds. He presented a plan to improve operations by installing a washroom and laundry facility to clean out gear and equipment due to COVID.

A 2020 budget revision was read by Marilyn Jenkins. Burns made a motion to approve the revision. Motion passed.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor,discussed various county projects and presented inventory disposal forms for equipment that was either traded for or sold.

Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT contacted the commission for a virtual meeting at 9 am, November 24.

Circuit Court Judge Roger Prokes discussed computer software upgrades for the court reporter. Stiens made a motion to accept the request. Motion passed.

Notified an Independence Township landowner that re-construction road #198 was approved and ready to rock.

The commission contacted Bart Oberhauser, Hopkins Fire District, with information on the CARES Act and funds available.

Jerry Sloan, Nodaway Township, and the commission discussed the condition of road #356 and concerns with utility poles on Eagle Rd. Also, the commission inspected road #353 for right of way issues.

Road issues and concerns were discussed with the Atchison Township Trustee.

Bill Walker made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Open enrollment for health, vision and dental insurance was conducted at 10 am and 1 pm.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 11/19/2020.