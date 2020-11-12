Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/5/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Missouri Department of Revenue for title fees; to Ed Walker for equipment reimbursement and fees for lost title; public administrator to Card Services for postage and office supplies; county to Kevin Hartman for Hazardous Waste site pay.

Approved: Transfer of sick leave time between employees; bid for audit.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77279-77328

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: check from MOPERM for totaled sheriff department vehicle, investment report for October 2020, Jackson Insurance Boiler Policy for FY2021.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed softmatch/BRO funds. A call was put in to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding a trade with Worth County of $150,000. Also discussed a potential numbering issue with a BRO bridge. Macias will look into this with MoDOT and get back to the commission.

The Commission signed a letter to Arnold Insurance regarding the discontinuance of additional insurance programs payroll deductions. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer reported to the commission that the county may not be eligible for the Health Savings Account (HSA) as per the representative from Gallagher Benefit Services. A conference call was set up with Mike Keller and Brian Rose of Gallagher Benefit Services for further explanation. In attendance were Rex Wallace, assessor, Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Tammy Carter, human resources director. After a conversation with Gallagher representatives, it was agreed that the county will not be able to move to the HSA option and will continue with the FLEX Savings Account (FSA) plan. Jenkins will touch base with Nodaway Valley Bank and communicate decisions with Gallagher. Open enrollment is set for November 17th in the lower level conference room at 10 and 1.

Northwest Missouri State University President Dr. John Jasinski called in to discuss expenses the University has incurred. Jenkins gave the commission a brief update of funds spent and outstanding invoices.

Jenkins discussed the incoming revenues to be transferred over to the City of Maryville with Consolidated 911. A requisition will be issued to get a check to the city.

A call was put in to Ron Scroggie, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, for clarification on the extra gravel Enel has left over. The commission clarified that the township(s) would be first priority with landowners in the footprint being second and any remaining would go to the county.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development and Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce gave an update on the Shop Small Campaign and shopping local.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An email was sent regarding the elevator inspections. This has been scheduled for November 17th in the morning.

Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Public Administrator-elect Dee O’Riley met with the commission, Patton and Jenkins to discuss her plans/needs for office space and furniture for FY2021. O’Riley stated she would like to have an office space in the Administration Center to make it more convenient. The extra office space that was set up on the third floor of the Administration Center will be used by O’Riley beginning January 1, 2021.

The county will hold a swearing in ceremony for the newly elected office holders at 8 am, January 5, 2021. in the courtroom at the county courthouse.

A Polk Township resident came in to inquire about a code enforcement issue. A call was put in to Eric Couts, code enforcer, for clarification.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 11/12/2020.