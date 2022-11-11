The Bearcat Volleyball squad became the first in program history to become MIAA regular season champions after sweeping Central Oklahoma in Bearcat Arena on November 2. Number 10-ranked Northwest clinched at least a share against the 21st ranked Bronchos, and then made sure the title was all theirs after sweeping Newman at home November 4. Northwest captured all three MIAA player of the week honors for the second time this season as Alyssa Rezac, setter; Payton Kirchhoefer, offense and Kyah Luhring, defense, earned recognition. Northwest has captured an MIAA volleyball player of the week award 13 times this season.