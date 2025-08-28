As Northwest Missouri State University makes progress toward completing the second phase of its infrastructure modernization project this fall, students, employees and visitors should be aware of continuing impacts on campus buildings, offices and services.

This summer’s work included heating and cooling upgrades in residence halls, Colden Hall, the Garrett-Strong Science Building, Lamkin Activity Center, the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building and Wells Hall, in addition to improvements to water and sewer systems, electrical service and controls throughout the campus.

As the work continues during the fall months, upgrades are planned for the Administration Building, BD Owens Library, JW Jones Student Union and Everett Brown Education Hall. The performing arts facility will not host large-scale events this fall while cooling units are replaced.

Exterior tunnel improvements also are continuing through the fall semester.

At the conclusion of the fall semester, the university’s Title IX and Equity Offices will move to the third floor of the student union.

Additionally, the Administration Building is scheduled to close in December and is expected to remain closed through the summer of 2026, although the third floor of the building will remain open for courses during the spring semester. Offices and staff who work in the building will be relocated to the library and modular buildings to be placed in Lot 27, located north of the science building.

When complete in 2026, the three-year, $105 million infrastructure modernization project will enable the university to deliver more reliable, sustainable and cost-effective utility services to campus facilities.

More information about the project, including a map of current closures on the campus, is available at nwmissouri.edu/alert/ infrastructure/.

Martindale Hall

An expansion and extensive remodel of Martindale Hall is nearing completion in alignment with the university’s efforts to strengthen partnerships and programs emanating within its school of health science and wellness.

The building is expected to reopen in preparation for fall classes in 2026.

When completed, the renovated space will house the university’s foods and nutrition lab, a well-being lab and a sports science lab as well as classrooms, collaboration spaces and lounge spaces.

Martindale Hall opened in 1926 as the school’s gymnasium and was renovated and repurposed for academic programs between 1973 and 1975. The building serves today as the primary office location for the school of health science and wellness.