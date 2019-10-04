Northwest Missouri State University Career Services will host its annual part-time job fair Thursday, October 10, to connect individuals with employers offering part-time jobs.

The job fair will take place from 2 to 6 pm at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. It is open to all students and local residents.

“Northwest Missouri is brimming with part-time employment opportunities,” Jill Brown, director of partnerships and placement at Northwest, said. “We are excited to host this part-time job fair in the Hughes Fieldhouse to better connect anyone seeking part-time employment with our great area employers.”

The part-time job fair will focus on providing part-time employment opportunities to students and community members within the five counties comprising the northwest Missouri region. Students also will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from various local organizations.

A list of employers scheduled to attend is available by clicking here: https://www.nwmissouri. edu/career/events/local-job- fair.htm.

Organizations interested in participating in the job fair may register by clicking here:https:// northwestcareerservices.wufoo. com/forms/northwest-missouri- part-job-fair-employer-sign- up/.

The job fair is sponsored by Northwest Missouri State University, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation and the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.

For information, contact Career Services at Northwest at 660.562.1250 or visit http s://www.nwmissouri.edu/career/ index.htm.