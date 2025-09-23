Northwest Missouri State University invites students and families to campus for a weekend of entertainment and Bearcat athletics during its annual Family Weekend September 26-28.

The weekend includes free entertainment and a football game against the University of Central Oklahoma. Other activities include the Bearcat Zone tailgate and the halftime introduction of Northwest’s Family of the Year.

Family entertainment

Peter Boie, a magician and entertainer, will perform “Magician for Non-Believers” at 7 pm, Friday, September 26, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The performance is free and open to the public.

Boie, who became fascinated with magic at 11 years old, delivers mind-blowing tricks and humor as one of the top-booked college acts in the country. He has been seen on the CW network’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” in addition to performances for musician Neil Young, quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots football team.

Additionally, a pancake breakfast, sponsored by SAC, features Chris Cakes from 8 to 10 am, Saturday, September 27, at the Michael L. Faust Center for Alumni and Friends. Students and families can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, coffee and orange drink. The meal is free and open to the public.

SAC also will host bowling for Northwest families from 7 to 9 pm, Saturday at Bearcat Lanes, located at 1803 S. Main Street in Maryville.

Alternatively, families can attend a free showing of the movie “Inside Out 2,” sponsored by SAC, from 7 to 9 pm, Saturday at The Hangar, located at 1602 S. Main St. in Maryville.

Students must show a Bearcat Card to receive a game of bowling and admittance to the movie for free.

Athletics activities

Kickoff for the Bearcat football game against the University of Central Oklahoma is at 1:30 pm, Saturday, September 27, at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcat Zone, Northwest’s tailgate event before all home football games, gets underway at 10:30 am at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion and offers a family-friendly environment. Fans may bring their own food, or a tailgate meal is available for $15 for adults. Wine, beer and mixed drinks also are available for purchase at the College Park Pavilion.