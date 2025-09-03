Northwest Missouri State University employees convened August 20 to celebrate the beginning of the 2025-26 academic year with a focus on strategy and agility amid a transformational period for the institution that includes significant changes to the campus landscape and its operations.

In his annual address to the faculty and staff, Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum reflected on some of the university’s accomplishments and highlighted work happening in alignment with its strategic goals.

“Since arriving in Maryville, (first lady) Jill and I have met thousands of Bearcats, alumni, faculty, staff, students and community members,” Tatum, who is beginning the third year of his presidency since arriving at Northwest in 2023, told employees gathered in the Charles Johnson Theater. “Through every handshake, every story, every event, one thing is perfectly clear: Northwest is more than just a university. It’s a purpose. And that feeling is born from you, from your care, your presence and the pride that you bring to something that is greater than yourself. We are here today because of your commitment, because you believe in this institution, in its mission and in the students we serve.”

Strategies lined-out

Tatum outlined Northwest’s progress on its four strategic priorities: enrollment growth and sustainability, the collegiate experience, people and operations.

“These priorities are not separate,” Tatum said. “They are deeply interconnected, and they are fundamental to our continued progress.”

While Northwest is projecting a headcount this fall of more than 8,500 students for the fourth consecutive year, Tatum noted its enrollment strategy is founded on the coordinated work of offices throughout the university. To strengthen its systems and processes, Northwest has implemented new marketing and communication strategies to target specific student populations. Along with its new “Be Every You” marketing campaign, Northwest adopted the Common App, easing the application process for students.

In an effort to boost student retention, Northwest is launching a four-year professional advising pilot program aimed at providing students with consistent, personalized support to help them stay engaged on their path to degree completion. The university also has focused on diversifying its international enrollment and investing in niche growth opportunities, such as esports.

“Opportunities like esports will not only bring new students to Northwest,” Tatum said. “They also enrich the collegiate experience for everyone, adding to the vibrancy and sense of community that defines student life on our campus.”

Further, Tatum touted an academic restructure that took effect July 1, as well as the benefits of impactful programming outside the classroom, such as the Bearcat Marching Band, campus recreation, Bearcat athletics and the new Center for Engagement and Community Connection.

“The commitment to a strong collegiate experience also extends to how we prepare students for a global society,” Tatum said. “The Center for Engagement and Community Connection is broadening opportunities for students to connect with the world — expanding partnerships, fostering cultural understanding and equipping Bearcats with the skills to thrive in an interconnected future. Together, these efforts — inside and outside the classroom, across academics, co-curricular activities and campus life — advance a single goal: to create a student experience that is immersive in learning, rich in opportunity and memorable for a lifetime.”

New Workday program

In relation to institutional strategies supporting people and operations, Stacy Carrick, the university’s vice president of administration and finance, discussed Northwest’s transition to Workday, a comprehensive, multi-phase program to modernize and unify core business and student operations. Vice President of Culture Krista Barcus discussed the university’s implementation of a new compensation model for employees.

Tatum echoed the importance of those investments as well as the university’s groundwork for its next comprehensive campaign with the recent selection of Johnson, Grossnickel and Associates as its campaign counsel.

“We recognize the power of a student’s first impression,” Tatum said. “From their very first steps on campus, we want students and families to feel inspired and confident in their consideration of Northwest. This campaign will support strategic investments in our front-door experience — spaces and facilities that reflect the quality and pride of the Bearcat community.”

Recognizing Hooyman

Finally, Tatum, expressed gratitude for the leadership of Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman, who announced this summer that she will retire in December. Tatum said the university has already initiated a process to identify its next provost with the goal of naming the new leader by January.

“This timeline is both ambitious and intentional, reflecting the importance we place on finding a leader who will build upon our strong academic foundation and advance our mission with vision, integrity and purpose,” Tatum said.

In closing his address, Tatum said, “Our decisions, our actions, our investments and the planning over the past two years have led Northwest to this moment – a university that is focused on its mission, that is grounded in its purpose and ambitious in its pursuits. For all we do affirms a powerful truth: regardless of our title or position, each of us plays a vital role in shaping the lives of our students.”

In addition to Tatum’s address, employees heard brief remarks from Staff Council President Duane Havard and Faculty Senate President Dr. Michael Miller.

Later that evening, Northwest employees and their families gathered at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion for the annual President’s Fall Picnic hosted by the Tatums.