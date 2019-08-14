Northwest Missouri State University’s Regents selected Roxanne Swaney as the board’s vice chair, approved a series of curriculum proposals and service contracts and celebrated its outgoing chair and his legacy at the university during the August 8 meeting.

Dr. Marilou Joyner moved into the Regent’s chair seat as the group elected Swaney as vice chair. Joyner led the ballot procedure process for nomination to fill the vice chair spot. She also appointed a new board committee, called the bylaws committee, which will be reviewing the group’s legislated procedures. The Regents opted to let the previously proposed motion die from their last meeting concerning the succession of the officers and will allow the committee to provide recommendations. The meeting also was the first for Deborah Roach, who was appointed in June.

The Regents approved curriculum proposals creating two master’s degree programs and two education specialist programs which will begin this fall. A master of business administration (MBA) general emphasis program will provide students with more flexibility in choosing courses they prefer in business areas. Like other MBA programs, it will require 30 credit hours to complete.

A specialist in education program in educational leadership for K-12 will comply with new state regulations and provide students with coursework needed for elementary and secondary school principals seeking licensure. The program will be offered online.

A specialist in education generalist program will allow educators to gain additional knowledge beyond a master’s degree, learn best practices and progress on school district salary schedules. The program, which will be offered online, consists of 12 credit hours required at the specialist level and 18 credit hours chosen by the student from an approved list of electives.

A master of science in education curriculum and instruction with a teaching technology emphasis will replace an online master’s degree program in instructional technology and focus on integrating technology by developing, implementing, assessing and teaching through online and face-to-face instructional modules for varied learning communities. The program will be offered online.

To conclude the meeting, the Regents, along with faculty and staff who gathered in the board room, recognized Dr. Pat Harr, who was appointed to the Regents in 2013 and had served as its chair from 2015 until this past June. Harr’s term is expired and this marked his last meeting.

The Regents and Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski presented Harr with gifts to commemorate his leadership. Many also provided words of appreciation.

Other business addressed:

• Renewed the annual contract with the Northwest Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Northwest’s RPDC, a fixture at the University since 1995, is contracted through DESE and provides professional development and support to 59 school districts in the 15-county northwest Missouri region. It is one of nine RPDCs in Missouri. The 2019-20 contract with the program amounts to about $1.2 million and supports salary, benefits, regional and state required travel, equipment, materials and supplies for about 15 staff members who work at the center on the Northwest campus.

• Approved multi-year contracts for its Xerox multifunction devices, MOREnet internet services and training and compliance software.

• Authorized degree candidates who have completed their requirements to earn academic degrees this summer and adjunct and 118 full-time faculty appointments for the 2019-20 academic year.

The regents went into closed session for the topics of litigation, real estate dealings and personnel.