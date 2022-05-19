Several alumni, Bearcat supporters speak on Dr. John Jasinski’s behalf

Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents, during a regular session May 4, approved the addition of a healthcare management emphasis to the university’s suite of online Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree programs as well as renovations to the McKemy Center for future systems management training and skill development courses.

The Regents also listened to Bearcat enthusiasts for 45 minutes, including Dr. Pat Harr, who has served as the Regents’ chair and been associated with the athletic teams for many years, who was straight-forward about his thoughts and feelings of the Regents’ actions regarding Dr. John Jasinski’s contract nonrenewal of two years ago.

“I’m in a tough spot because ‘Coach T’ and I have been through the good, the bad and the ugly for almost 30 years,” Harr said, referring to Mel Tjeerdsma, one of the current Regents.

“And, you know, I know we’re all supposed to love this place. I just wonder if we love it enough, based on your decision-making. And if there’s not some way that you can cross that bridge, I think, the only thing that would help is if you all resigned. And we just start over with a new board that isn’t petty, personal and political,” continued Harr.

The board took no action concerning Jasinski’s leaving Northwest on June 30. Dr. Clarence Green has been appointed Northwest’s interim president.

During Jasinski’s president’s report, he gave a personal, emotional account of accomplishments of the 13 years while he was at Northwest and his goodbyes as well as a summary of the events during the semester’s end.

“We could talk about enrollment, retention, graduation, placement,” Jasinski said. “We can talk about fundraising and a financial turnaround. And we can go on – student satisfaction survey results – and, and, and. And some folks can say, ‘Gosh, you talk too much about the good things.’ I will never ever, ever say ‘I’m sorry about that.’ Here’s why: Northwest stands in a great place. … I encourage us all to embrace performance excellence because I can promise you, many of our peers can’t do that.”

Simultaneously praising the love and support of his family, children Matt, Joe, Leah and Lucas, Jasinski said he and his wife, Denise, have continuously sought to uplift the communities and the region Northwest serves since he arrived at the university as a faculty member 36 years ago. Reflecting on the university’s mission statement and the university’s “Being a Bearcat” mantra, Jasinski also thanked the Northwest community for its continued work to advance the institution.

“It’s been inspiring for me because it shows that Bearcats are Bearcats and that we uplift each other, no matter who we are and what we’re all about, because we focus on student success – every student every day,” Jasinski said.

He added, “It has been a blessing. We’re lucky, and hopefully we’ve served you the way we should.”

Regents approved the creation of the healthcare management program to launch next fall within the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business in collaboration with the school of health science and wellness.

Presenting the proposal to the Regents, Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman explained the program addition is part of a strategic initiative to grow graduate enrollment at Northwest while adding emphasis areas to the university’s online professional MBA programming.

Hooyman also noted the program will meet growing needs and demands in the healthcare industry. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of medical and health services managers is expected to grow 32 percent through 2029, with 133,200 jobs created.

Renovations to McKemy Center

The Regents also approved the university’s proposal to renovate McKemy Center by adding laboratory space and equipment while completing safety and infrastructure upgrades. The renovation project, estimated to cost about $1.5 million, is funded through Missouri’s MoExcels program, a matching fund program focused on workforce development with systems management within the manufacturing and agribusiness program, as well as university and donor funds. Regent Jason Klindt noted the leverage of state funds to private donors made the proposal most attractive.

Within the renovated space, Northwest seeks to enhance the workforce for manufacturing and agribusiness industry clusters by offering comprehensive systems management training and skill development as well as certifying skills with industry-recognized stackable credentials.

Northwest will offer courses such as welding, precision measuring, electronics and electricity, mechatronics and personal protective equipment that could be completed for certification or “stacked” to earn a credentialed systems management badge. Coursework may be further aggregated to earn a systems management emphasis or minor to supplement a bachelor’s degree.

In other business, the Regents approved the appointments of 213 full-time and adjunct faculty for the summer term in addition to the appointment, per a Missouri statute, of University Police Officer Gaige Olivero.

The Regents approved spring degree candidates in preparation for four weekend commencement ceremonies. The university ceremonies will honor nearly 1,500 students completing degrees this spring and summer.

The Regents meeting was the last for Student Regent Connor Thompson, who graduates with his bachelor’s degree in political science with a global affairs emphasis. He also spoke of the Jasinski issue and voiced his support of the dismissed president.

Other reports were given by the leaders of staff council and faculty senate.

The Regents also posted on the agenda a closed meeting after the open session with five minutes of earlier closed sessions to be approved, litigation issues, real estate dealings and personnel matters.