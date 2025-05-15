Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents, during a regular scheduled zoom meeting May 2, approved rates for the institution’s 2025-26 academic year, including tuition and fees, room and board rates, and supplemental fees.

The Regents approved a 4 percent increase to its rates. Based on 30 credit hours, in-state undergraduate students attending Northwest next fall will see an estimated average annual net tuition increase of $225, while out-of-state undergraduate students will see an estimated average annual net tuition increase of $450.

When quizzed by Regent Klindt with the question of what if these raises were not approved, Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick said either the enrollment would have to increase by 1,350 students next fall or 85 positions would have to be eliminated. She also noted Missouri State University is planning a four percent increase and Central Missouri State University is moving up 4.2, in-state and 6.9, out of state, percent for their undergraduate tuition. Graduate school at Central is expected to move nine percent with their tuition costs.

Additionally, room and board rates will increase between $396 and $564 annually, depending on the residence hall and meal plan a student selects.

Tuition rates for graduate-level programs vary, based on program and delivery methods.

Presenting the proposed rate plan, Carrick noted the evidence of 95 percent of first-time, full-time students and 83 percent of all undergraduate degree-seeking students receive scholarships or grants. Northwest’s innovative textbook and laptop rental programs also save students an average of $6,800 during the span of a four-year degree program.

Curriculum proposals

Regents approved the creation of bachelor’s degrees to help students develop skills in public administration and in agricultural mechanics and manufacturing; plus the launch of a master’s degree in management science. No increase in faculty resources are necessary.

Beginning in spring 2026, the bachelor of science degree in public administration will be offered online and on campus. Meanwhile, the bachelor of science in technology systems management degree in agricultural mechanics and manufacturing, which will be offered solely on campus, builds on opportunities available in Northwest’s remodeled McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning and feedback from industry professionals as well as students; it will launch in the fall.

The new master of science degree in management science will assist students seeking to advance their careers and knowledge of advanced analytical tools and data to make informed decisions in organizations. The graduate program will begin in the fall and be offered on campus and online.

In other business

Additionally, Regents authorized the conferral of degrees to students graduating from Northwest this spring, the appointments of seven adjunct faculty to teach during the university’s upcoming term and the Regent’s 2025-26 meeting schedule.

During his report to the Board, Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum thanked the outgoing presidents of university organizations, Faculty Senate President Dr. Rob Voss, Staff Council president Duane Havard and Student Senate president Chloe DeVries, who graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry with a biochemistry emphasis.

The president also discussed recent legislative activity at the state and federal levels as well as Northwest’s announcement this week of its academic restructuring and the launch of a Center for Engagement and Community Connections when the fall semester begins.

Finally, Tatum welcomed Steve Black, who at this meeting joined the Regents for the first time as its newest member. Black, a Northwest alumnus and Maysville resident, was appointed in March.