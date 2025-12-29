Northwest Missouri State University recognized 89 employees who have attained milestone years of service during its annual employee recognition events.

The cumulative years of service for the recognized employees is 1,280 years.

“This event is all about recognizing the dedication, the passion and the outstanding contributions that each of you bring to Northwest,” Krista Barcus, Northwest’s vice president of culture, said during opening remarks. She added, “Whether you’re receiving an award today or cheering on your colleagues, this celebration is a reflection of the collective strength we’ve built together.”

Recognition photos and years of services can be found on Page 2 of the December 24th edition of the NNL.