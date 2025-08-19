Northwest Missouri State University will welcome students back to its campus this month as the 2025-26 academic year begins with move-in day, information sessions and a variety of activities to help them connect with the University, its resources and the community.

Students will begin moving into campus residence halls on Thursday, Aug. 21. The day also marks the kickoff of Advantage at Northwest, an annual orientation program designed to help first-year students get acquainted with other Northwest students, learn about the campus and enjoy some entertainment before fall classes begin on Monday, Aug. 25.

Move-in Day parking

Northwest closes some parking lots and reroutes traffic during move-in times to allow students and their guests to better navigate the campus while fostering a safe move-in process. Community members also should expect an increase in traffic volume.

The following lot closures and traffic restrictions apply during move-in times.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Parking lots 10 (behind Hudson and Perrin halls), 39 (between Dieterich and Millikan halls), 42 (from Towers Suites east to College Park Drive), 41 between Millikan Hall and the Wellness Center and 57 (at the Student Union). All vehicles within these lots will be towed after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Lot 44 between Franken and Dieterich halls, as well as College Park Drive from the intersection of Northwest Drive to Franken Hall, will be blocked during move-in hours on Thursday.

Lot 57 will allow parking along the north row of the sidewalk and ADA parking with a valid permit.

Friday, Aug. 22

Lots 39, 42 and 57 will be monitored throughout the day, due to increased foot traffic and late arrivals. Restrictions may be implemented for safety reasons with little to no notice.

Additionally, University Police will direct traffic as follows, beginning at about 7 a.m. Aug. 21. All traffic within move-in zones will be stopped to engage with arrivals and reduce confusion.

Traffic on College Park Drive will be restricted between Dietrich Hall and Memorial Drive as well as from Memorial Drive to Lot 57.

Eastbound traffic on Northwest Drive will be restricted between Millikan Hall and College Park Drive.

For a campus map with additional move-in day instructions, click here.

For more information about on-campus traffic and parking, contact University Police at 660.562.1254 or follow the department for updates on Twitter @NW_UPD or Facebook at Northwest Missouri State University Police Department.

In case of severe weather during move-in

When lightning strikes within 8 miles of the Northwest campus:

All move-in day activities will be suspended for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Northwest will communicate the suspension of move-in day activities through Bearcat Alert, Northwest social media and Residential Life social media.

Students and parents on the campus will shelter in their assigned buildings or the nearest accessible University building.

All incoming students and parents will be instructed to delay their arrival in accordance with procedure and best practices for safety.

Move-in day activities will resume at the direction of University Police or the University’s emergency management coordinator.

Advantage activities

Advantage includes a variety of activities designed to help acclimate students to Northwest and the community.

The schedule includes Northwest’s annual convocation and pep rally for new students at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the Memorial Bell Tower. Northwest community members and families are invited to line the sidewalk at the Memorial Bell Tower in the center of the campus to welcome new students as they walk under the tower, in celebration of the start of their college careers and their entry into the Bearcat family. The University encourages attendees to wear Bearcat gear and wave handmade welcome signs at the event.

Advantage activities conclude with the University’s annual back-to-school fireworks display at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Donaldson Westside Park, located west of the Northwest campus on North Country Club Road. The fireworks display is open to the public.

A complete Advantage schedule is available by visiting www.nwmissouri.edu/ studentsuccess/orientation/ schedule.htm.

For events happening on the Northwest campus throughout the year, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/events/.

For more information about Advantage, contact the Student Success Center by calling 660.562.1726 or emailing studentsuccess@nwmissouri.edu.