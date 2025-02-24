Northwest Missouri State University has named Krista Barcus as its vice president of culture, removing the interim tag from the role she assumed last spring.

Barcus, who previously served as assistant vice president of human resources at Northwest, transitioned into the role on an interim basis after Dr. Clarence Green retired from the university last March.

The Regents approved Barcus’s permanent appointment to the position during its December session.

“During the time she served as interim vice president of culture, Krista showed over and over again her capacity to lead and manage her team,” Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum said. “She has proven to be a valued member of the Northwest Leadership Team, and I am excited that our Board of Regents also saw her value to Northwest and supported my recommendation to remove the interim title.”

The vice president of culture at Northwest focuses on organizational culture and articulating, infusing and reinforcing the shared beliefs, norms and values important to the institution’s success and effectiveness. Barcus serves as a member of the Northwest Leadership Team and oversees the office of human resources, the office of institutional research and effectiveness, and the University Police Department.

“As vice president of culture, I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve on the Northwest Leadership Team,” Barcus said. “I am excited to collaborate with the faculty, staff, students and community in a role to inspire, lead and commit to the future of Northwest Missouri State University.”

Barcus joined Northwest in the fall of 2018 as director of human resources and came to the university from SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, now Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville, where she served in a variety of roles during a 15-year span, including with the hospital’s executive leadership team as its human resource leader.

She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northwest and a master’s degree in leadership and management from Western Governors University.