Out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, Northwest Missouri State University is beginning its transition to restricted operations.

Campus facilities are closed to the public, effective at 5 p.m. today.

Northwest classes that met in-person this spring are resuming online Monday, March 23.

Students residing in Northwest residence halls are being allowed to move out of their rooms by appointment. The Office of Residential Life has communicated with those students about the move-out process.

At this time, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases with impacts to the Northwest campus.

Northwest continues to provide answers to frequent questions and resources related to COVID-19 at www.nwmissouri.edu/alert/coronavirus.htm.