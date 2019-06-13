Northwest Missouri State University is mourning after learning of the passing of one of its students.

The University received confirmation June 13 that Lillian Jacks, a freshman agriculture education major from Conway, had died.

She was a resident of Hudson-Perrin during the 2018-19 academic year and a member of the Northwest Bee Club and Advocats.

Students needing counseling assistance should contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348, or contact University Police at 660.562.1254 outside of regular business hours. Faculty and staff should call the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.