Due to weather conditions and for the safety of students and employees, the Northwest Missouri State University campus in Maryville and Northwest-Kansas City will remain closed through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All Tuesday classes will be online or remote. Northwest students should check their University email accounts and Canvas for communication about coursework and other assignments.

All campus buildings remain closed through Tuesday with the exception of residence halls and dining facilities in the J.W. Jones Student Union and The Station. Check Campus Dining social media at Twitter<https://twitter.com/ NWCampusDining> and Facebook<https://www.facebook. com/NWCampusDining/> for locations and hours.

Northwest urges its community to monitor weather conditions and shelter-in-place to maintain safety. Be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

The Northwest community and area residents may monitor current weather conditions and campus operations by following official Northwest social media accounts<https://www. nwmissouri.edu/media/social. htm>, visiting the University Police Department’s website<http://www.nwmissouri. edu/police/weather.htm> or by tuning into KXCV-KRNW 90.5 FM or 88.9 FM<http://www.kxcv.org/ listenlive.htm>.