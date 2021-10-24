Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, October 26.

Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.

The event is a long-standing Northwest tradition, sponsored by Northwest’s Residence Hall Association. All participants must follow Northwest’s COVID-19 mitigation measures, which include wearing face coverings indoors.

“This event has been a great partnership between Northwest and the city for years,” Michael Miller, assistant director of Residential Life, said. “It provides a safe place for children to trick-or-treat and gives on-campus students a chance to engage and be involved with our local community.”

Northwest students who are interested in participating must sign up at their residence hall’s front desk. Students are encouraged to decorate their doors and rooms and dress in costumes. Students must provide their own candy.