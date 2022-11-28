Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Tuesday, November 29, at the Memorial Bell Tower and invites the community to join the celebration of joy and gratitude.

The program, which begins at 5:15 pm, includes remarks from Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green, students of diverse religious traditions and music performed by Northwest’s Madraliers.

After the ceremony, attendees are welcome to take photos with “Santa Bobby Bearcat” as well as listen to music performed by the Horace Mann Laboratory School choir and enjoy refreshments served in the JW Jones Union Living Room.

Additionally, individuals attending the Holiday Tree Lighting are encouraged to bring donations for the university’s Bearcat Food Pantry. Requested items for the food pantry include:

• Protein items such as peanut butter, canned tuna and chicken

• Fruit items such as fruit cups, canned fruit, jelly or jam

• Grain items, including cereal, oatmeal, pasta, cereal bars, granola bars, pancake mix (complete preferred) and syrup

• Complete meals and mixes, including spaghetti sauce, chicken and tuna helpers

• Non-perishable crackers, fruit snacks, nuts, chips, cookies, powdered milk

• Personal hygiene items, including toilet paper, facial tissue and toiletries such as shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, tampons and razors

Donors may bring donations to the tree lighting ceremony or place items in collection bins inside the second floor of the Student Union through Thursday, December 22.