Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual President’s Tree Lighting on Thursday, December 4, at the Thomas Gaunt House and invites the community to join in the tradition that helps usher in the holiday season on the campus.

Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum and first lady Jill Tatum will host the program, which begins at 5 pm. The program will include remarks from President Tatum and Student Senate President Anna Tucker as well as music performed by Northwest’s Madraliers and the Horace Mann Laboratory School choir.

After the tree-lighting ceremony, attendees may take photos with Santa Claus on the Gaunt House portico and Bobby Bearcat, in addition to enjoying refreshments on the patio. Children are invited to make Santa skewers and reindeer food.

“Jill and I cherish the holiday season and look forward to hosting our community each year for this special event,” President Tatum said. “The President’s Tree Lighting reminds us of the importance of gathering with one another as we celebrate the warmth and light this season brings.”

The tree-lighting ceremony has been a tradition on the Northwest campus since 2009.

The Gaunt House, located on Fourth Street at the south edge of the University campus, was built during the 1870s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. It has served as a residence for Northwest presidents since the institution’s founding in 1905.