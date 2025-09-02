Farmers throughout the region are invited to join Northwest Missouri State University and its School of Agricultural Sciences in collaboration with BioSTL for its 2025 AgTech Innovation Showcase to connect farmers and innovators in the ag industry.

The program is 9 am to 3 pm, Thursday, September 4, at Northwest’s Agricultural Learning Center, located at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville.

BioSTL, a St. Louis nonprofit launched in 2001, offers a comprehensive set of programs aimed at solving challenges in agriculture, medicine, health care and technology. For agriculture professionals, BioSTL’s Early Adopter Grower Innovation Community (EAGIC) program provides a pathway for innovation to reach farmers, using domestic and global networks to find solutions that meet the needs of farmers.

The showcase will feature speakers and explore topics including AI-enabled and data-driven farm tools; biological, fertilizer and soil health solutions; equipment and farm input innovations; and animal science technologies.

Attendees will receive a complimentary lunch.