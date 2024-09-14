Students in grades four through 12 will showcase their piano skills at the Northwest Missouri State University Bach Family Festival in September.

The festival begins at 3 pm, Sunday, September 15, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building with a welcome and masterclass. Students will perform in an honors recital at 4 pm, and awards will be presented afterward.

All performances are free and open to the public and will be live-streamed at vimeo.com/event/2364214.

“This event is both a recruiting event and something to give the younger students experience of playing at a university campus in a recital setting,” Dr. Anthony Olson, a Northwest professor of music, said. “The audience will get to see some amazing performances.”

Participants are encouraged to study works by JS Bach and members of his extended family, both solo and collaborative works for piano, harpsichord or organ. Northwest faculty will provide students with feedback, reflections and advice. Students will also receive a certificate of participation to encourage continued study and participation.

“(Performing a Bach piece) is kind of like a rite of passage for mid-intermediate level students,” Olson said. “Most students will play something by Bach at some point as they’re moving from those intermediate to advanced levels.”

Participating high school juniors and seniors may be awarded piano scholarships to attend Northwest. A $75 prize may be awarded for outstanding performances of solo or collaborative works.

Guest pianist Dr. Steven Spooner, a professor of piano at the Peabody Conservatory, will perform and help judge student performances. He also will help facilitate a recital and master class for piano majors.