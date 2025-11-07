Northwest Missouri State University’s School of Agricultural Sciences hosted a week of activities November 3-8 to spread awareness of the importance of agriculture.

The annual Celebrate Agriculture Week events showcase the University’s Agricultural Learning Center (ALC), located on the RT Wright Farm at 22893 U.S. Highway 71 in Maryville, with a variety of educational sessions, a livestock show and some competition.

The week concludes with the Celebrate Agriculture football game featuring an equipment display and tailgate activities from 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, November 8. The Bearcat Zone, Northwest’s tailgate area at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion, offers a family-friendly environment, including performances by the Bearcat Marching Band, cheerleaders and Bearcat Steppers before the football game kicks off at 1:30 pm at Bearcat Stadium.

Jackie Lacy, who joined the Northwest faculty in 2014 and is in her first year as chair of the school of agricultural sciences, said the week helps illustrate the value of agriculture in the region while expressing gratitude for the support of the Northwest community.

“It is important to share the story of agriculture,” she said. “It’s an industry that we’re very passionate about. We’re very fortunate to be able to give back to a community that does so much for us.”