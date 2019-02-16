Northwest Missouri State University is mourning today after learning of the passing of one of its students.

Lonnae Young, a junior psychology major from Lee’s Summit died unexpectedly this morning at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. An autopsy is planned.

Young was a resident assistant on the second floor of Dieterich Hall and was involved with Sigma Society. She was well-connected at Northwest.

Students needing counseling assistance should contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348 or contact University Police at 660.562.1254 outside of regular business hours. Faculty and staff should call the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.