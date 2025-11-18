By Dr. Vince Shelby, Northwest Chiropractic

We at Northwest Chiropractic are physicians specializing in functional and metabolic medicine.

We treat our patients with manipulation of the physical structure as well as analyzing the function of the various body systems including digestive, respiratory, endocrine, immune, circulatory, etc. Plus we treat by up-regulating those systems that show weakness with appropriate nutritional supplementation and lifestyle modification. By treating the body with this whole body approach, we are treating the root cause of our patient’s symptoms, rather than treating the symptoms alone, and are thereby helping our patients to reach their optimal health and longevity goals.

Techniques that we use in the office include:

• Advanced chiropractic care using a variety of adjustive techniques to correct misalignments and improve mobility.

• Specialized work incorporating techniques like Applied Kinesiology (AK), Nutrition Response Testing (NRT), Heart Sound Recording (HSR).

• Acupuncture, both Dr. Kevan Evans and myself are certified.

• Functional Neurology to detect and reset neurologic dysfunction.

We also offer custom orthotics and DOT or basic medical exams.