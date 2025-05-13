Northwest Missouri State University honored its spring graduates during four commencement ceremonies May 2 and 3, celebrating their journeys at the institution while encouraging them to serve their professions and communities.

“In this moment, we celebrate the late nights filled with uncertainty, the early mornings filled with hope and the countless moments in between – moments when you could have given up, but you chose not to,” Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum said. “As you leave this season of your life behind and step into the world that is unpredictable, challenging and sometimes unfair, I want to offer you this simple but powerful charge: Just show up.”

Resilience and growth develop, Tatum told the graduates, when they keep going, despite the setbacks and disappointment they will undoubtedly confront.

“Show up when it’s messy, when your best-laid plans fail, when the timing is off or when things fall apart,” Tatum said. “Know this, life is rarely tidy. Success isn’t always a straight line. But some of your most meaningful growth will happen, not in your best moments but in the middle of the mess. That’s where innovation lives. That’s where transformation begins.”

Finally, Tatum advised, show up when no one’s watching and when the rewards are uncertain.

“Not every effort brings immediate success or recognition,” Tatum said. “Not every sacrifice results in praise or attainment. But that doesn’t mean the work isn’t worth it. Remember, there will be times when the greatest reward isn’t the outcome. It’s the growth, the grit and the courage you cultivate along the way.”

Graduates by the numbers

The commencement ceremonies celebrated 1,505 students, ranging in age from 19 to 64. Northwest awarded 709 bachelor’s degrees, 655 master’s degrees and 141 education specialist degrees.

Elementary education and business management were the most common bachelor’s degrees among the graduates, and applied computer science and educational leadership for K-12 were the most common master’s degree.

Geographically, the graduates represented 42 states and territories with about 65 percent of them hailing from locations in Missouri; another 22 percent were from the surrounding states of Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Northwest celebrated 155 international graduates representing 17 different countries.