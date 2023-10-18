The Northwest Missouri State University campus ministries, with support from several community churches, will host Dr. Frank Turek of CrossExamined.org for a presentation on the topic “If God, Why Evil?”

The event is open to the public and will take place at 7 pm, Monday, October 23 at the Charles Johnson Theater in the university’s Fine Arts Building.

CrossExamined.org is a non-profit ministry started in 2006 to address the problem that many Christian youth leave the church while in college, mostly because they are intellectually skeptical. Turek and other Christian apologists from his organization address that skepticism with engaging and intellectually challenging presentations. Following the presentation there will be an open microphone for anyone in the audience to ask questions.

Turek has spoken on campus twice before based on his book “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist.”