The Voice of the Bearcats, John Coffey, achieved 500 consecutive Northwest Missouri State University football broadcasts with the Missouri Southern game September 20. Bearcats Football Head Coach John McMenamin, right, congratulated Coffey. Coffey began calling Bearcat football games in 1985 and has called every contest since then. Coffey started his radio career at KXCV Radio as a student reporter during his undergraduate stint at Northwest Missouri State from 1978-1982. Following graduation, Coffey briefly took a job as news director for a radio station in Fairbury, NE before heading back to Maryville to work at KNIM Radio in 1983. Coffey has served as the Voice of the Bearcats for 10 NCAA Division II championships teams. Coffey was named KXCV/KRNW’s station manager in 2019. The Bearcats have a record of 364-136 (.728) with Coffey on the play-by-play call.