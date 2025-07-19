Family of Dr. Dean L. Hubbard, Northwest’s ninth president who died in March, joined Dr. Lance and Jill Tatum, the university’s current president and first lady, to break ground for the Dr. Dean L. and Aleta Hubbard Hearth and Fireplace at the Thomas Gaunt House.

With funding provided through a multi-year gift from the Hubbard family, Northwest is constructing an outdoor fireplace that will extend the patio at the historic residence, matching the home’s brick exterior and architectural style.

