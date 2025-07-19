The Northwest Missouri State University community gathered July 9 to celebrate the legacy of the institution’s longest-serving president and first lady, while setting a welcoming place for future hospitality, stewardship and building relationships.
Family of Dr. Dean L. Hubbard, Northwest’s ninth president who died in March, joined Dr. Lance and Jill Tatum, the university’s current president and first lady, to break ground for the Dr. Dean L. and Aleta Hubbard Hearth and Fireplace at the Thomas Gaunt House.
With funding provided through a multi-year gift from the Hubbard family, Northwest is constructing an outdoor fireplace that will extend the patio at the historic residence, matching the home’s brick exterior and architectural style.
“It’s going to be much more than just brick and mortar,” President Tatum said to a crowd of Northwest faculty and staff gathered for the event. “It’s going to stand as a tribute to the years of service and to the years of impact that the Hubbards have had on Northwest Missouri State University. The Hubbards always led with grace, vision, compassion and much like the fireplace will do for the years to come.
