The season ticket renewal period for Northwest Missouri State University men’s/women’s basketball season tickets began October 1.

The season ticket renewal period will run through October 23.

New season tickets can be ordered from October 24 through November 10. Single game tickets for the first half of the season will go on sale beginning November 13.

Northwest students receive a free ticket for admission to all regular season home games by downloading the Hometown Fan App, and using their 919 as the passcode.

To purchase Bearcat basketball season tickets visit BearcatSports.com/tickets.