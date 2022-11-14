The Northwest Missouri State Basketball Club has begun their fall season.

The team held tryouts from September 20 – 22 in Martindale Hall, and now has a squad made up of 14 players and three managers. The president of the club, Nick Bolton, is excited for the team this fall.

“I am super excited because we have a really good team and three managers,” Bolton said. “I’m excited for our games.”

The team was originally supposed to be playing the basketball clubs from the University of Missouri and the University of Central Missouri, but those games have been moved to next semester.

Bolton is a physical education major, as well as Soar Leader on campus, and has enjoyed being a part of the team and helping set things up.

The club is still practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights in preparation. The three captains for this fall are Austin Schwebach, Brady Hughes and Jordan Perkins. The club is a relatively new one on campus, being founded in March of 2020.

The club has no official connection with the school’s Division II Basketball Program, but offers the chance for others on campus to get a more competitive playing experience than an intramural option can offer. The team currently is a member of the Great Lakes West Conference in the National Club Basketball Association. It might also provide a bit of a back-up for the Bearcats if they ever are going through an injury crisis.