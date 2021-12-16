Northwest Missouri State University has announced winter break hours for community members at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.

The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 am to 3 pm, December 22-23, December 26-30 and January 3-4. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 am and noon, December 13-17, December 20-21 and January 5-7. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.

All visitors should park in lot 62 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the Wells Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.

For more information about using the facility, contact Northwest’s campus recreation office at 660.562.1606.