Northwest Missouri State University is again opening the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse to families for recreational activities during the institution’s winter break.

The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 am to 3 pm, December 26-31. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages with a signed waiver; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 am and 1 pm, December 16-20, December 23-24, January 2-3, January 6-7, and January 9-10. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.

All visitors should park in lots 62 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the Connections Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.

The Hughes Fieldhouse’s normal hours resume Monday, January 13, in conjunction with the start of the university’s spring semester.