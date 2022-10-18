Northwest Missouri State University’s Police Department is reminding the campus community that it closes select roads during the University’s Homecoming parade to ensure the safety of visitors and parade participants.

The Homecoming parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the corner of Ray and College Avenue. It moves east on Fourth Street and concludes at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. Click here to view a map of the Homecoming parade route.

University Police will begin blocking lots at 6:30 a.m. Residents should note the following road closures in conjunction with the parade:

College Park Drive from Memorial Drive near Bearcat Baseball Field to College Avenue.

College Avenue from Country Club Road to Fourth Street near the Mabel Cook Recruitment and Visitors Center.

North Grand Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street.

Ray Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street.

Munn Avenue from College Avenue to West Third Street.

University Drive from Mabel Cook to College Avenue.

Additionally, all vehicles in the following parking lots must be removed by 4 a.m., and any remaining vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense at 6 a.m.

Lots 1, 2, and 3, at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building

Lot 59, adjacent to Bearcat Stadium

Tailgating lots open immediately after the Homecoming parade, and fans are invited to the Bearcat Zone, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion, for tailgate activities before the football game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Admission to the Bearcat Zone is free, and a meal is available to purchase.

Additionally, at noon, the Northwest community is invited to the brick pavilion east of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse for the dedication of a Bobby Bearcat statue.

Northwest’s Homecoming celebration, “Bearcats Got Game,” features activities and events planned Oct. 16-22 for students, employees, alumni and friends of the University. For more information, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/homecoming, or contact 660.562.1226 or homecmg@nwmissouri.edu.