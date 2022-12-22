Northwest Missouri State University has announced it will close its campus Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, due to forecasted weather conditions.

As a result, community hours scheduled at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on Thursday and Friday are canceled. All campus facilities will be closed.

The Hughes Fieldhouse will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-3. Access to the facility at these times is free and available to individuals of all ages with a signed waiver; children under the age of 13 must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Additionally, the facility will open to community members for walking between 8 a.m. and noon Jan. 4-5. Patrons must present their Maryville Parks and Recreation membership card for community walking hours.

All visitors should park in lots 62 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the Wells Bank entrance, where they will be asked to sign a waiver.

The Hughes Fieldhouse’s normal hours resume Wednesday, Jan. 11, in conjunction with the start of the University’s spring semester.

Opened in the fall of 2018, the Hughes Fieldhouse represents the single largest public-private partnership in the University’s history as well as one of the largest such projects in the region ever. The $21 million, 137,250 square-foot facility, which includes a 90-yard turf field for a variety of activities and a 300-meter track, is designed to serve a multitude of social, recreational and economic needs for the University and the region.

For more information about using the facility, contact Northwest’s campus recreation office at 660.562.1606 or crec@nwmissouri.edu. For more information about the Hughes Fieldhouse, visit www.nwmissouri.edu/HughesFieldhouse/.

